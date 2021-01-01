From nostalgic warehouse
Nostalgic Warehouse Cottage Plate Single Dummy Homestead Door Knob in Oil-Rubbed Bronze
The Cottage plate combines principled design with a hardy sensibility. Taller than standard rosettes and more petite than long plates, the Cottage provides a happy medium for any modern or traditional home. Add our Homestead door knob with its curvaceous oval shape for a look to enhance any home. All Nostalgic Warehouse door knobs are mounted on a solid (not plated) forged brass base for durability and beauty.