Nostalgic Warehouse Cottage Plate Single Dummy Homestead Door Knob in Oil-Rubbed Bronze

$67.50
In stock
Description

The Cottage plate combines principled design with a hardy sensibility. Taller than standard rosettes and more petite than long plates, the Cottage provides a happy medium for any modern or traditional home. Add our Homestead door knob with its curvaceous oval shape for a look to enhance any home. All Nostalgic Warehouse door knobs are mounted on a solid (not plated) forged brass base for durability and beauty.

