Nostalgic Warehouse Cottage Plate 2-3/8 in. Backset Satin Nickel Privacy Bed/Bath Crystal Cobalt Glass Door Knob
The Cottage plate combines principled design with a hardy sensibility. Taller than standard rosettes and more petite than long plates, the Cottage provides a happy medium for any modern or traditional home. Add our Crystal door knob, with its smooth center flawlessly flowing into fluted edges, for a striking match. All Nostalgic Warehouse door knobs are mounted on a solid (not plated) forged brass base for durability and beauty.