Nostalgic Warehouse Cottage Plate 2-3/8 in. Backset Polished Brass Passage Hall/Closet Waldorf Pink Door Knob
The Cottage plate combines principled design with a hardy sensibility. Taller than standard rosettes and more petite than long plates, the Cottage provides a happy medium for any modern or traditional home. Pair this with our Waldorf door knob and its crisp clean edges, for a lucent look. All Nostalgic Warehouse door knobs are mounted on a solid (not plated) forged brass base for durability and beauty.