Ytheir search for the Cottage Sage/Natural Area Rug is over. Introducing Ctheiristan's Afuera Collection, the ideal solution to any outdoor space. Power-loomed of 100% fiber enhanced Ctheirtron polypropylene, each of the dynamic patterns offer a highly durable pile of superior comfort. The collection's structured, flat woven construction allows for complete versatility style-wise, as well as an easy to maintain surface that's perfect for today's on the go household. Afuera is specifically designed to withstand outdoor elements making the entire collection mold and mildew resistant and UV stabilized to ensure each color retains their vibrancy after exposure to the sun and other weather conditions. This casual-chic collection provides an infinite range of style options wherever it is showcased, from casual to transitional indoor living areas and outdoor spaces in need of some spicing up.