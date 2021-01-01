Cotswold Lane Outdoor Hanging Wall Light by Feiss Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Antique - (OL5401GBZ)

The Cotswold Lane Outdoor Hanging Wall Light by Feiss is an exterior lighting piece dedicated to preserving the classic silhouette of the iconic lantern while tweaking a few features to propel it to contemporary living standards. The fixture sports an aluminum body molded into a form, not unlike that of an antiquated gas lantern. With this reiteration, the Cotswold utilizes two candelabra style bulbs (not included) to emit a soft and diffused style of light. Feiss, a Generation Lighting brand, began in New York when Murray Feiss came home after serving in the Navy during WWII and started selling porcelain lamps topped with his mother's hand sewn shades. Today, their products' authentic period details and energy efficient technologies are based on their motto, pride in the past and commitment to the future. Ranging from bronzed outdoor lighting to faceted crystal chandeliers, Feiss' unique, elegant products are built on the highest standards for materials and workmanship. Color: Bronze. Finish: Grecian Bronze