Feiss Cotswold Lane 3-Light Outdoor Post Light in Grecian Bronze

With their great accents, beautiful countryside and ability to sound exceedingly polite even when they’re insulting you, there’s a lot to envy about the English. Fortunately, there’s also an easy way to steal a smidge of their admirable style with the Cotswold Lane outdoor post light from Feiss. Designed to resemble England’s old gas lanterns, this handsome fixture features elegant curves, dentil molding and a fancy little finial on top. Its clear seeded glass lets the trio of lights inside shine brightly and provides the perfect opportunity for you to enhance the antique appeal by using Edison or flicker flame bulbs.