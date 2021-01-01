Cothren Frame 2 Nesting Tables

This set of two nesting tables creates a sleek, glamorous accent in the middle of your living room. They're set on a gold-finished metal base, and feature three slim legs and a circular foot that create an open, airy silhouette. The smoked glass tabletops add to the open look, and provide vivid contrast to the shiny golden-hued base. The smaller table has a diameter of 24", and the large one is 32" wide — so this set offers plenty of surface area in your home for magazines and other decorative items.Features:Nesting accent table setIncludes two modern coffee tablesOverall: 32” W x 32” D x 15.75” H, 24” W x 24” D x 18.25” H (large, small)Top: 30.75” W x 30.75” D x 15.75” H x .25” THKSupports up to: 25 lb.Materials: Plated iron, tempered glassProduct Type: Coffee Table SetsStools Included: NoTop Shape: RoundTop Color: GrayBase Color: GoldTop Material: GlassTop Material Details: 8mm tempered glassTop Metal Finish Application: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Glass Type: Top Wood Species: Base Material: IronBase Material Details: 10mm x 20mm iron, 13mm x 26mm iron, 13mm x 13mm iron, 16mm x 16mm ironBase Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationUpholstered: NoUpholstery Material: Legal Documentation: Wrought Iron: Gloss Finish: NoMirrored: NoBase Type: FrameQueen Anne Legs: NoWheels Included: NoFolding: NoBuilt-In Lighting: NoBulb Included: Wattage per Bulb: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Weight Capacity: 25Country of Origin: TaiwanSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseNumber of Tables Included: 2Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Storage Included: NoHidden Storage Compartment: Trunk Storage: Shelves Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Cabinets Included: NoNumber of Cabinets: Set Type: Nesting TablesCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Shagreen-embossed Exterior: NoStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:SCS Certified: NoTAA Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoCE Certified: ADA Compliant: ISTA 1A Certified: NoISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: BS 5852 Certified: FIRA Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: GSA Approved: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CALGreen Compliant: Energy Star Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Fire Rated: NoSustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: UKCA Marked: SOFFA Compliant: Dimensions:Leg: 0.5" W x 0.5" D x 14" HOverall Width when nested (in.) 46.75"Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 15.75Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 18.25Overall Length - End to End: 32Overall Depth - Front to Back: 32Overall Depth - Front to Back: 32Overall Product Weight: 44Table Top Thickness: 0.25Clearance - Floor to Bottom: 14Lift Top: NoLift Top Height - Top to Bottom: Shelving: NoDistance Between Shelves: Interior Shelf Width - Side to Side: Interior Shelf Depth - Front to Back: Drawers: NoDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Cabinets: NoCabinet Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Interior Cabinet Width - Side to Side: