Cote D’Azure Hand-Knotted Wool Beige/Dusty Rose Area Rug

Cote D'Azure CollectionFeatures:Material: WoolMaterial Details: Construction: HandmadeTechnique: Hand-KnottedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: NoBacking Material Details: Rug Shape: RectanglePrimary Color: Beige/Dusty RosePattern: OrientalFringe / Tassel: YesPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: TraditionalRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush;Spot clean with water;Professional cleaningCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Interior Designer Approved: Yes PerigoldManufacturerGivenProductName: Cote D'Azure St. Raphael, Beige/Dusty RoseSpefications:DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: CPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Dimensions:Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 12' x 15'): Rectangle 12' x 15'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): Rectangle 4' x 6'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 10' x 14'): Rectangle 10' x 14'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): Rectangle 6' x 9'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'): Rectangle 5' x 7'Pile Height: 0.25Overall Product Weight: 180Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'): 60Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 48Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 10' x 14'): 120Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): 72Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 12' x 15'): 144Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'): 84Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 72Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Rectangle 10' x 14'): 168Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): 108Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Rectangle 12' x 15'): 180Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'