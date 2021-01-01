Do you want to show your favorite plants? Our wooden plant stand is made of high-quality natural fir, environmentally friendly and non-toxic. And the 4-layer irregular design enables your plants to fully show their beauty and charm to decorate your room. It can be used not only as a flower stand, but also as a storage shelf, display stand and bathroom organizer rack to meet your different needs. The hollow-out design provides plenty of space for the natural growth of the plants, which is good for good lighting, drainage and ventilation. With four multi-directional casters, you can effortlessly move your beloved plants to save a lot of time and effort. Goplus Costway 31.5-in H x 10-in W Brown Indoor or Outdoor Corner Wood Plant Stand | GT3273NA