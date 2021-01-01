Costillo Dining Table

This dining table is the perfect match for every patio and will give your backyard the class and elegance for outdoor dining. This table combines luxury, beauty, comfort, and an affordable price. While the eucalyptus FSCTM base and legs are coated with a multi-layer protection coating that is impervious to the elements. The table surfaces feature a multi-layered UV protected MDF top, giving a perfect finish. This contemporary table is primarily designed for outdoor purposes but can also be used indoors giving your home a modern touch. Color: White