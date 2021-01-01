From dorel living
Dorel Living Costello Wood and Metal Full Queen Headboard, Ivory
The Dorel Living Vega Wood and Metal Full Queen Headboard offers a traditional combination of wood and metal, bringing timeless, cottage inspired style to your master or guest bedroom. Boasting an ornamental design with a rustic aesthetic, the Vega features elegant ivory metal scrollwork paired solid wood posts with a contrasting light oak finish. The simple style of this sturdy headboard offers versatility, easily able to compliment and mesh with any style decor. Adaptable to full or queen size bed frames, this Dorel Living Vega Wood and Metal Headboard will rejuvenate your bedroom into a sophisticated cottage retreat.