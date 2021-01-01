Coste Grooved Cylinder Shade by WAC Lighting - Color: Amber - Finish: Steel - (G112-AM)

Keep things minimal and modest with the Coste Grooved Cylinder Shade by WAC Lighting. Fashioned from acid-etched glass, this cylindrical shade features finely arranged grooves created by press moulding glass. It works with QF series Quick Connect elements and makes use of an MR16 lamp with protective glass lenses to diffuse light across the space. This grooved accessory can also provide focused lighting through an open void in the middle. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Amber.