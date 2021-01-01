This Costantino Fuzzy High Pile Navy Area Rug is designed perfectly for a sleek transition into sophisticated, contemporary style decor. Silky smooth, ultra-plush and soft to the touch, this quality high-pile rug will, with no doubt, create an inviting environment for you and your guests while providing deluxe comfort underfoot. Imitating the high-end style authentic sheepskin rugs, this decorative accent piece is attractively colored in red to catch everyone's sight and is meant to enrich the style and poise of any space in your home instantly and effortlessly with a cozy flair. The thick construction and opulent texture of the pile offer noise dampening effect and protect your floors while contriving a pleasing softness to indulge your feet's every whim. The soft and warm surface of the high-profile, thickly-constructed pile can be a great escape from cold hard floors emanating a soothing ambiance. Dense construction ensures durable and long-lasting service and the utilitarian high-profile pile, made of premium quality polypropylene, provides stain and fade resistance as well as shed-free performance, which all make this rug suitable for any room at your house with breeze-like maintenance. Treat yourself to a nice breaker by setting a rug in your bedroom, foyer, hallways, living rooms, office, study or by your doors, sofas, bed or fireplace; and let this therapy-like velvety rug see you off or greet you with silky soft touch. Not only will this hard-wearing yet fleecy rug take away your weariness instantaneously after your busy day but it will also prevent wear on your floors. Rug Size: 22.4" X 59"