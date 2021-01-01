Noble House Costa Mesa Multi-Brown Wicker Outdoor Dining Table

This sleek and simple wicker dining table is a great way to add dining and serving space to your patio. Perfect for having dinner with 5 of your closest family and friends plus yourself or for using as a serving table for your weekly BBQs that the neighborhood loves you for. The uses for this table are endless. To help complement your space, this table features an interesting, swirly design on the legs that help add that little something extra to your table to help give it that stylish edge over its plain counterpart.