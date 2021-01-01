Cossey Hummingbird Birdbath

This birdbath features a soft undulating flower-shaped bowl. Formed from brass with a copper plating that will not rust, it will develop a lovely natural copper patina with time. A solid brass sculpted hummingbird reaches for nectar into the raised central blossom. A threaded base on the underside of the bowl attaches the bowl to the wrought iron bracket. Perfect for birdwatching on porches, balconies or decks, the bracket has C-type clamp that holds the bracket to the railing without need for drilling or permanent mounting.