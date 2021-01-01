From surya
Surya Cosmopolitan 8 x 8 Burnt Orange Round Indoor Floral/Botanical Area Rug | COS8889-8RD
Advertisement
The simplistic yet compelling rugs from the Cosmopolitan Collection effortlessly serve as the exemplar representation of modern decor. With their hand tufted construction, these rugs offer an affordable alternative to other handmade constructions while perserving the same natural demeanor and charm. Made with Polyester in China, and has Medium Pile. Spot Clean Only, One Year Limited Warranty. Surya Cosmopolitan 8 x 8 Burnt Orange Round Indoor Floral/Botanical Area Rug | COS8889-8RD