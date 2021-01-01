Simpli Home Cosmopolitan 72 in. Farmhouse Grey Composite TV Stand with 1 Drawer Fits TVs Up to 80 in. with Storage Doors

Now that 80 in. flat screen TVs are more affordable, you need to have one. To enjoy it fully, you will also need the perfect TV Stand to position your TV just right. Look no further. The Cosmopolitan Extra Wide TV Stand is perfectly sized for TVs up to 80 in. It has plenty of storage space for all your media and gaming devices. It has a large centrally located open area with two drawers as well as two enclosed spaces. The two large side storage cabinets open to one adjustable shelf. The unit features cord management cut-outs for easy installation of TV and media components. Color: Farmhouse Grey.