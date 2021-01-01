Embrace the country cottage charm with these half-dipped white and black ceramic vases with tapered necks. Made with ceramic, each vase flaunts a chiffon white and matte black finish with gold linings and glitters. These half-dipped vases also highlight different cylinder shapes with tapered necks and flat bases. Placed as standalone or as set of 3 decorative on your coffee or console table, these ceramic vases creates a warm and elegant vibe in your country cottage-themed home spaces. This item ships in one carton. Suitable for indoor use only. This set includes three vases. Bud vases with narrow rim openings. Modern Design. Grayson Lane CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan 17-in x 4-in Modern Vase Multi Colored Ceramic | 29741