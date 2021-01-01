From zb brand
Cosmo Series Designed for Samsung Galaxy S10 Case Stylish FullBody Protective Bumper Case Without Builtin Screen Protector for Galaxy S10 2019.
Dual layer protection features a shock-absorbent TPU bumper and polycarbonate back plate.10 feet drop tested Fashionable slim case Features a glitter design that compliments your personal style without crowding your bags or pockets. Cushioned corners provide augmented protection for accidental drops and falls. Precise cutouts allow easy access to all ports, buttons, Features, cameras, fingerprint sensor and Wireless charging. Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S10 6. 1 inch (2019 Release) only. Not compatible with S10 Plus/S10 E/S9/S9 Plus/Note 9. Accommodates Samsung curved touch screen without screen protector.