Cosmo Series Case for iPhone 11 Pro Max 2019 Release Slim FullBody Stylish Protective Case with Builtin Screen Protector Ocean

$25.95
In stock
Compatible with iPhone 11 Pro Max 6. 5 inch only. Front cover includes a touch sensitive built-in screen protector that helps prevent scratches and cracks. Flexible, impact-resistant TPU provides reliable, stellar protection from scratches, scrapes, bumps, or falls. (10-Ft drop Tested) Adorable, slim design lets you mix and match with your favorite outfits and accessories. Raised Camera and screen bezels provide added protection; Precise cutouts allow easy access to all features and Buttons; Compatible with wireless chargers.

