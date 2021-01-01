Cosmo Series Case for Galaxy Note 10 PlusNote 10 Plus 5G 2019 Release Blue

Built with reliable protection in mind this case features soft shock-absorbent air-cushioned TPU bumper and durable scratch-resistant polycarbonate back plate. Slim fashionable design compliments your personal style without adding bulk to your bags or pockets. No built-in screen protector Precise comprehensive cutouts allows easy access to all ports, buttons, Features, cameras and fingerprint sensor. Fully compatible with wireless chargers. Cushioned corners with unique an air-pocket design provide enhanced protection against drops and falls, while raised edge keeps phone screen and cameras up off surfaces when placed face down. Note: This Galaxy Note 10 Plus case does not come with a built-in screen as the note 10 Plus Phone comes with a pre-installed official Samsung screen protector. This case is compatible with Samsungs official screen protector.