L'Oreal Paris Cosmetics True Match Super-Blendable Foundation Makeup, Sand Beige N5, 2 Count

TRUE MATCH FOUNDATION provides medium coverage with a natural finish so blendable it’s like you can’t tell where your foundation ends and your skin begins. True Match matches skin’s undertone for a true-to-skin result. OIL-FREE FOUNDATION WITH SPF: Apply with fingers, makeup sponge, or foundation brush, starting at the center of the face and blending toward the jaw and hairline. Free of oils and fragrances, and won’t clog pores. THE FOUNDATION OF YOUR LOOK: From natural to full coverage, L'Oréal Paris face makeup has what you need for a smooth, even finish. Highlight to illuminate, use concealer to hide imperfections or use contouring makeup for enhanced, defined features. BECAUSE YOU'RE WORTH IT: L'Oreal Paris Makeup helps you create the look you want with our full line of makeup including foundations, concealers, highlighter makeup, brow pencils, eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks and much more. PERFECT TO PAIR WITH: L'Oreal Paris True Match Super Blendable Multi-Use Concealer. The concealer's lightweight formula minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and brightens dull, tired skin.