Cosmetics Storage Box Tissue Box Plastic Desktop Makeup Organizer Drawer Sundries Container Nail Polish Lipstick Jewelry Case-B/2 Layers
Specification:- Color: White- Material: PP Plastic- Type: 1/2/3 Tier (optional)- Pattern: Inclined Type(A) / Tissue Type(B) / Flat Type(C)Inclined Type(A):1 Tier: 26x19x10.6cm / 10.24x7.48x4.17in2 Tier: 26x20.7x16.8cm / 10.24x8.15x6.61in3 Tier: 26x20.7x22.7cm / 10.24x8.15x8.94inTissue Type(C):1 Tier: 26x19x9.9cm / 10.24x7.48x3.90in2 Tier: 26x20.7x16cm / 10.24x8.15x6.30in3 Tier: 26x20.7x21.8cm / 10.24x8.15x8.58inFlat Type(C)::1 Tier: 26x19x8.5cm / 10.24x7.48x3.35in2 Tier: 26x20.7x14.7cm / 10.24x8.15x5.79in3 Tier: 26x20.7x20.5cm / 10.24x8.15x8.07inFeatures:- Large capacity and beautifully designed to display on your bedroom dresser or vanity- Organize and show off your makeup, nail polish, and other items for home use or for sale- Save a lot of space that you can store different items such as nail polish, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings, brooches, and all kinds of accessories.