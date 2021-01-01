From dermaheal
Dermaheal Cosmeceutical Mask Pack 22g/0.7oz
Advertisement
A high-performance anti-aging facial mask Contains growth factors amp; peptides to shield against skin's natural aging process Developed with nano-capsulation delivery system to generate skin cells Stimulates collagen amp; elastin synthesis while delivering moisture Packed with strong antioxidant to combat free radical damage Noticeably reduces the appearance of wrinkles amp; fine lines Unveils a softer, smoother, more elastic, radiant, even-toned amp; younger looking complexion Ideal for mature amp; dry skin types