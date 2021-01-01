Cosimo Mini Pendant Light by Huxe - Color: Silver - Finish: Chrome - (EUM1968155)

The Cosimo Mini Pendant Light by Huxe enlivens its surroundings with a simple yet demonstrative character able to work well with a variety of dÃ©cor styles. A smooth disc canopy uses a slim cable to suspend a long conical diffuser made of hand-polished metal, left open at its base to cast a focused pool of light below it. The cable can be set at different lengths, creating a more complex sculptural appearance when they are placed in a set of several. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Cone. Color: Silver. Finish: Chrome