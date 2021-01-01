From westmore by elk lighting

Westmore by ELK Lighting Coshocton 1-Light Nickel Transitional Vanity Light | BB100411LED

$76.98
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Unique design features a white marbleized glass diffuser and metalwork in a brushed nickel finish. UL listed for safety. 1-year product warranty. Hardware and installation instructions included. LED offers up to 800 lumens (60-watt equi-voltalent) with full range dimming. Includes an easily replaceable LED bulb (120-volt). Westmore by ELK Lighting Coshocton 1-Light Nickel Transitional Vanity Light | BB100411LED

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com