Acme Furniture Cosgair Champagne Velvet Office Chair

Drawing on the elegance and attitude of classic design, this Cosgair office chair is demanded to be the center of attention. The sleek high-arm with comfortable seat, this piece is destined to be a cozy rendition for modern home office. The outer backrest with diamond pattern provides a stylish touch to the entire design while the chrome base features gas lift and caster wheels to add more flexibility and mobility. Available in champagne velvet and brown faux leather, this piece offers the perfect blend of modern style with lasting quality.