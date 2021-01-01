Cosabella 24 Inch 3 Light Vanity Light with Satin Etched Case Opal in Polished Nickel

Each fixture in the Harvan collection takes the industrial look and elevates to the refined With its Satin Nickel finish, this vanity light refines the edginess we love in industrial design The Polished Nickel accents brings a touch of shine while maintaining the monochromatic look The first thing you notice about the Harvan collection is the Clear Ribbed Glass shade. An unexpectedly welcome detail, it owns its uniqueness. The ribbing doesn't affect the light, so you still get the ambient lighting you'd want above your vanity mirror. Make them head to the bathroom just to see the lighting of the Harvan collection., Weight: 7.8 Pounds, Manufacturer: Kichler Lighting