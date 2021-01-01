Give your bathroom the finishing touch with this framed wall mirror sized to fit above a standard bathroom sink. The outer dimensions of this mirror will work with a countertop up to 24 inches wide and most single sinks and pedestals. The mirror features a contemporary black frame with a flat surface and a slightly recessed inner lip. The smooth, matte finish will provide a modern look to any room. This mirror is handmade in a small custom art and frame shop in the American heartland - you can be proud to display it in your home. Amanti Art Corvino Black Frame Collection 25-in W x 25-in H Satin Black Rectangular Bathroom Mirror | DSW4404653