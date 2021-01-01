From neonetics
Corvette C7 Neon 15" Wall Clock
Neonetics neon clock features a hand blown ring of real glass neon, generating 25 watts of light. The neon clocks have glass faces and feature chrome finished; multi-tiered art deco styles rims. This clock features a chrome rim with a single ring of red neon. The quartz movement clock operates on one AA battery (not included). The neon light is powered by an AC adapter (included) that plugs directly into a wall outlet. Give your home the fabulous glow of real neon!