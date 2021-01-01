Noble House Cortlandt 27.5 in. x 12.5 in. Gold Round Metal Coffee Table

Establish a refined atmosphere for your interior space with an outstanding statement piece that offers stunning textures and spectacular color for your decor. Featuring an abstract mesh design, this open structure creates a delicate look for your home while providing absolute stability with its aluminum frame. This minimalistic structure creates a gorgeous modern glam look that instantly enhances your existing furniture. From your living room to foyer, this table seamlessly blends together practicality and aesthetics to create an accessory that will last you for years to come. Color: Gold.