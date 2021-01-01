Cortes Kids Double Dresser

Add elegance and charm to your bedroom with the inclusion of this sturdy wooden constructed dresser featuring traditional style and 7 drawers. The elegant molding & trim accents complete the simple look of the modern style structure. In addition, this dresser is built to last being made from a strong and durable white wooden frame that is sure to withstand the test of time. This dresser is sold individually from its collection, which includes a bed, a dresser, a chest, a nightstand, and a dresser mirror.