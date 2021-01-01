The Outdoor Plus Black Corten Steel Top Fires Torch - TT11SM - Natural Gas. OPT-TT11SM-NG. . The Outdoor Plus Top Fires Torch is a beautiful decorative torch, handcrafted from black corten steel, to liven up any outdoor space. Corten Steel, also known as weathering steel, gives your outdoor space a rustic feel. This striking material develops a surface layer of rust that protects it from further deterioration and eliminates the need for painting. However, weathering steel is not ideal for locations with salt laden air, high rainfall, humidity, or persistent fog as these conditions will prevent the steel from forming the protective layer. Black Torch post is sold separately.