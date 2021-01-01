Cortavia 47" Single Bathroom Vanity Set

Without stunning colors, it looks calm. Vanity sets are a must-have item in our décor. Rounding out our bathroom ensembles while also providing much-needed storage space. Anchor your bathroom in clean, transitional style with this 47" single bathroom vanity set! Ideal for stylish spaces. Its frame offers storage space with a cabinet and an open lower shelf, that's ideal for stacking towels. Our premium soft-closing hardware not only increases the safety of the vanity but also its lifetime reliability.