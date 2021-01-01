CORSAIR VS Series VS500 500W 80 PLUS Certified Non-Modular ATX Power Supply, CP-9020223-NA

Reliable Power: CORSAIR VS power supplies are guaranteed to deliver their full rated wattage of continuous power. Certified 80 PLUS Efficiency: Provides up to 85% operational efficiency, reducing heat and energy costs. Flat, Black Cabling: A black powder-coated housing and black cables seamlessly fit your PC's style. 120mm Low-Noise Cooling Fan: A specially designed fan curve means the fan spins at higher speed when your power supply is under heavy load and slows down for quieter operation at lower loads. Compact Casing: A 125mm length ensures an easy fit in almost all modern PC cases. Single +12V Rail Configuration: Delivers reliable power under heavy load and offers the widest compatibility with modern hardware. Comprehensive Three-Year Warranty: Your guarantee of reliable operation that will last across several system builds, backed by the CORSAIR global technical support team.