From kofure

CORSAIR Vengeance LPX 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 2666 (PC4 21300) Intel XMP 2.0 Memory Kit Model CMK32GX4M2A2666C16

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

DDR4 2666 (PC4 21300) Timing 16-18-18-35 CAS Latency 16 Voltage 1.20V

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com