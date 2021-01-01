Corsair H150 RGB CW-9060054-WW water-cooled CPU radiator 360mm cold row 12cm RGB fan cold head motherboard light control

Air-cooled base: copper bottom welding Recommended chassis: width greater than 210mm Water cooling type: 360 cold row Light emitting type: ARGB Compatible interfaces: INTEL LGA2066, INTEL LGA1200, INTEL1151 (nine generations), INTEL1151 (eight generations), AMD AM4, AMD FM2 + Type: Integrated water cooling radiator Category: Intel platform radiator Model: H150 RGB Brand: CORSAIR Air volume (CFM): 22.85-47.73 Radiator size: 397*120*27 mm Noise dB (A): 7-28 Power interface: 3pin Fan speed (RPM): 400-1500 Radiator height: 50mm Cooling method; water cooling Fan size: 12cm Voltage: 5V