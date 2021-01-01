Corsair Gaming K68 Mechanical Keyboard, Backlit LED, Cherry MX Red, Dust and Spill Resistant and Corsair Gaming MM200 Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad, Extended
Advertisement
100% CHERRY MX Red key switches: gold contact CHERRY MX mechanical gaming key switches deliver the ultimate competitive advantage. Dust and spill resistant: help protect from accidents so your game never stops 100% anti-ghosting with full key rollover: No matter how Fast your in-game actions are, every key press registers correctly. Superior control: Textile-weave surface designed for pixel-precise targeting and low friction tracking Accurate + Precise: Optimized for both laser and optical gaming mice Zero slip: Anti-skid rubber base helps it stay securely in place