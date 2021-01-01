Corsair Gaming K68 Mechanical Keyboard, Backlit LED, Cherry MX Red, Dust and Spill Resistant and Corsair Gaming MM200 Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad, Extended

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

100% CHERRY MX Red key switches: gold contact CHERRY MX mechanical gaming key switches deliver the ultimate competitive advantage. Dust and spill resistant: help protect from accidents so your game never stops 100% anti-ghosting with full key rollover: No matter how Fast your in-game actions are, every key press registers correctly. Superior control: Textile-weave surface designed for pixel-precise targeting and low friction tracking Accurate + Precise: Optimized for both laser and optical gaming mice Zero slip: Anti-skid rubber base helps it stay securely in place

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com