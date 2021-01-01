From linhudianzi
Corsair Gaming K63 Wired Edition Compact mechanical keyboard, red LED backlight, Cherry MX red
100% CHERRY MX Red mechanical key switch: Golden contacts CHERRY MX mechanical gaming key switch provides ultimate performance and competitive advantage Red LED backlight and large font keycaps for each button: The bright red LED backlight enhances the experience with dynamic and almost unlimited lighting adjustability Small, keyless design: very suitable for travel, giving your mouse more space Dedicated volume and multimedia control: control can adjust audio immediately without interrupting the game 100% anti-ghosting, full key rollover: no matter how fast you move in the game, your keystrokes will always meet your expectations