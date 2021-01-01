From corsair international ltd

CORSAIR Dominator Platinum RGB 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 3200 (PC4 25600) Intel XMP 2.0

$319.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Model CMT32GX4M2E3200C16 DDR4 3200 (PC4 25600) Timing 16-20-20-38 CAS Latency 16 Voltage 1.35V

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com