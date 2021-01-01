Corrigan Studio® Blake Summer Breeze Framed Printed Glass By Duchess Plum 16X20 Gold

This magnificent floral art print brings a burst of summer color into your home in a lovely, avant-garde fashion. Framed in a sleek modern frame, this contemporary design is the perfect art piece to add to your home decor collection. Printed and framed in the USA in Waunakee, Wisconsin, this printed glass art will be a pleasure to look at every day in your living room, bedroom, office, or any room in the home. This print also makes an excellent gift for a birthday, holiday, or house-warming party. It also has two hangers already attached for easy wall display. The outer dimensions are 20 inches by 16 inches. Print Name: "Summer Breeze"