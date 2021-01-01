Corrigan Sideboard

This clean-lined sideboard boasts sleek storage â€” and even has cable management cutouts. It's made from solid pine and engineered plywood with a natural, distressed finish that shows off the wood's unique color grain variation. We especially love the inlaid herringbone-style front. This credenza has two doors on either side that open to reveal two fixed-height shelves on either side. The interior three drawers are set on ball-bearing glides. Plus? This sideboard can accommodate TVs up to 70". Bonus: It arrives backed by a 1-year warranty.