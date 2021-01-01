Corpuz Kids Plastic Rectangular Play and Chair Set

Kids Plastic Table and 4 Chairs Set is the perfect size for children to eat, read books, color, do arts and crafts, play board games, and just have fun. The table and chair set is ideal for your toddler's bedroom, playroom, or the living room. This piece of furniture is easy to assemble and the sturdy table and chairs are great for kids ages three to eight. Construction on this table and chair set offers solid support and long-lasting durability. The height of this furniture is just right for toddlers and preschool-aged children. Giving your little one a table and chair set at their size gives them a sense of control and helps them learn independence.