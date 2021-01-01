From orren ellis
Coronado Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder
Features:Wall mounted toilet paper holderMade from high-quality zinc alloy and stainless steelAvailable in chrome finishPerfect for modern bathroomsMount Type: Wall mountFinish: ChromeHardware Finish: ChromePrimary Material: MetalPrimary Material Details: Stainless steelPieces Included: Roll Capacity: Toilet Roll Orientation: HorizontalWall Mountable: YesCompatible Mounting Surface: Mounting Method: Concealed Mounting Hardware: Number of Posts: Number of Holes per Post: Post Shape: RoundMounting Hardware Included: YesCountry of Origin: ChinaStyle: Modern & ContemporaryDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: YesSustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 2.4Overall Width - Side to Side: 6.2Overall Depth - Front to Back: 3Overall Product Weight: 3Assembly:Installation Required: NoTools Needed for Installation: Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: