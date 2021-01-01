This contemporary, stainless steel bathroom grab bar adds secure strength and modern luxury to a shower or bath area. Made from durable #304 stainless steel, this bathroom shower grab bar can support more than 250 lbs. when properly installed. The oval grab bar is 24\" overall with both ends straight, has 1-1/2\" diameter oval tubing, with 3\" concealed mounting flange centers, 1-1/2” wall clearance, includes mounting hardware, and a polished stainless or satin finish. All Coronado series grab bars are designed in compliance with ADA guidelines, satisfy federal specification WW-P-541/8b and certified for both commercial and residential use. Proudly made in the USA with 100% recyclable materials and support LEED compliance. Seachrome Coronado Polished Wall Mount (Ada Compliant) Grab Bar (250-lb Weight Capacity) Stainless Steel | GSSO-240-HCR-PS