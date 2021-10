The Amazonia Collection is committed to providing premium quality sets with an elegant design that will make your home stand out above the rest. Crafted from solid "Eucalyptus Grandis" wood, grown in 100% managed forests in Brazil and certified by the FSC (forest stewardship council), this eucalyptus furniture is known for its longevity and craftsmanship at an affordable price. Enjoy your patio in style with these great sets from our Amazonia Collection.