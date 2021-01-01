nuLOOM Coronado 27 in. Bronze Transitional Table Lamp with Shade

Squeeze this slim nuLOOM Coronado table lamp onto a table or desk area for an instant style and light boost. A transparent glass body encapsulates a brass core, creating a stunning layered effect. The inline switch lets you easily flick this lamp on and off when needed. Brown fabric on the drum-style shade complements the bronze finish on the base, and the fabric shade directs the light beautifully to cut down on glare or harsh light. This industrial-style lamp is LED compatible for energy-efficient use.