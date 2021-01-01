Corona Digital Barbeque Meat Thermometer

The corona digital meat thermometer instant read will give you the perfect doneness for your beef, lamb, pork, chicken, or turkey. If you turn it on, the instant-read meat thermometer displays the accurate temperature is easy to read numbers within a few seconds, either Fahrenheit or Celsius. Just press the button on the back of the digital meat thermometer instant read to switch between the two. Insert the probe into your food or liquid and get the temp. It has a button at the back to convert between Fahrenheit and Celsius mode, and a simple on/off button. The grilling thermometer has a user-friendly design including a hanging hole on the end to hang on hooks. Measures 16" long. Hand wash only.;1 x Meat Thermometer