Cornwall Vanity Light by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Nickel - (821-SN)

Celebrated in the early 20th century for its strong, yet open framework, the â€œapothecary sinkâ€ is cherished still for its classic design.The Cornwall Vanity Light has been created with inspiration from the pipe and ball metalwork of the vintage original. Mouth-blown cylinders of opal glass and cast metal socket holders manifest timeless style. Available in Polished Chrome, Polished Nickel, Satin Nickel and Old Bronze metal finishes. Twist Lock Shade Attachment May Be Mounted Vertically or Horizontally. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Color: Silver. Finish: Satin Nickel