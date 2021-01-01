Entertain your family and friends in style and play the ultimate movie night host with the Cornwall entertainment center that seamlessly blends functional design and beautiful craftsmanship to create the perfect piece for any contemporary home. A side of panels adds warmth, while concealed drawers and open shelving are modern and convenient for tucking away media consoles, fancy coffee table books, and an overhead shelf is a great place to display family photos or decorative accents to showcase your personal style. Manhattan Comfort Cornwall Off White and Cinnamon Wall-Mounted Integrated TV Mount (Accommodates TVs up to 60-in) | 2-400451400551